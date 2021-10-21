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In the UK yesterday (21 October 2021)
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271 views • October 22, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [22.10.21 05:11]
[Forwarded from Majestic 12 Hub]
#UK #Children #MedicalFraud #CrimesAgainstHumanity #NurembergCode #WRITS
In the UK yesterday (21 October 2021)
https://t.me/michaelbrazil/3552
Are you doing this where you live?
Hold them accountable.
File WRITS immediately & Everywhere.
Serve ALL of them LEGALLY.
TOP TO BOTTOM.
USE THESE RESOURCES:
* Nuremberg Code (https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/10989)
* UK Medical Alliance (https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/) (Consent)
* Open Letter from the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (https://www.rescuepost.com/files/uk-medical-freedom-alliance-letter.pdf)
* PAN Declaration for the Protection of Children (https://www.pandata.org/children-and-young-people-declaration/)
* MOTU PROPRIO (https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/motu_proprio/documents/papa-francesco-motu-proprio_20130711_organi-giudiziari.html) (2013)
* Keeping children safe in education (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/keeping-children-safe-in-education--2)
* #Vaccines #Covid #Evidence #FOIA
* File a Criminal Complaint (https://vaxxchoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Combined-Criminal-Complaint-w-Instructions-for-Filing-1.pdf)
[Forwarded from Majestic 12 Hub]
#UK #Children #MedicalFraud #CrimesAgainstHumanity #NurembergCode #WRITS
In the UK yesterday (21 October 2021)
https://t.me/michaelbrazil/3552
Are you doing this where you live?
Hold them accountable.
File WRITS immediately & Everywhere.
Serve ALL of them LEGALLY.
TOP TO BOTTOM.
USE THESE RESOURCES:
* Nuremberg Code (https://t.me/Majestic12Mirror/10989)
* UK Medical Alliance (https://www.ukmedfreedom.org/) (Consent)
* Open Letter from the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (https://www.rescuepost.com/files/uk-medical-freedom-alliance-letter.pdf)
* PAN Declaration for the Protection of Children (https://www.pandata.org/children-and-young-people-declaration/)
* MOTU PROPRIO (https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/motu_proprio/documents/papa-francesco-motu-proprio_20130711_organi-giudiziari.html) (2013)
* Keeping children safe in education (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/keeping-children-safe-in-education--2)
* #Vaccines #Covid #Evidence #FOIA
* File a Criminal Complaint (https://vaxxchoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Combined-Criminal-Complaint-w-Instructions-for-Filing-1.pdf)
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