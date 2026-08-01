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Fauci Lied. People Died. Download His Full Diary FREE! - Steve Abramowicz
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Anthony Fauci’s own emails, diary entries, and newly released documents are fueling fresh questions about the COVID-19 response, lockdowns, censorship, and government accountability. In this powerful conversation, Steve Abramowitz joins David and Stacy Whited to discuss his journey from Wall Street to independent journalism, the founding of Heartland Journal, the importance of telling the truth, and why he believes the media failed the American people. They also examine immigration, cancel culture, independent media, and what Christians should do in a world increasingly driven by propaganda instead of facts. Plus, we’re providing a FREE download of the Fauci files discussed during this interview.
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FREE Fauci Files Download: Text FAUCI to 40509
Steve Abramowitz
Book: Songs About the Heartland: A Journey from Wall Street to Main Street
Heartland Journal: https://heartlandjournal.com
X: https://x.com/HeartlandJrnl
Heartland Journal Podcast: https://heartlandjournal.com/podcast
Steve Abramowitz is the founder and publisher of Heartland Journal, an independent news publication dedicated to highlighting stories overlooked by the mainstream media. After spending more than three decades on Wall Street, Steve transitioned into journalism to champion truth, constitutional principles, and independent reporting. He is the author of Songs About the Heartland: A Journey from Wall Street to Main Street, host of the Heartland Journal Podcast, and a frequent interviewer of influential voices in politics, business, entertainment, and culture. Through Heartland Journal, Steve provides daily news, commentary, and analysis focused on faith, freedom, and the American Heartland.
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
FREE Fauci Files Download: Text FAUCI to 40509
Steve Abramowitz
Book: Songs About the Heartland: A Journey from Wall Street to Main Street
Heartland Journal: https://heartlandjournal.com
X: https://x.com/HeartlandJrnl
Heartland Journal Podcast: https://heartlandjournal.com/podcast
Steve Abramowitz is the founder and publisher of Heartland Journal, an independent news publication dedicated to highlighting stories overlooked by the mainstream media. After spending more than three decades on Wall Street, Steve transitioned into journalism to champion truth, constitutional principles, and independent reporting. He is the author of Songs About the Heartland: A Journey from Wall Street to Main Street, host of the Heartland Journal Podcast, and a frequent interviewer of influential voices in politics, business, entertainment, and culture. Through Heartland Journal, Steve provides daily news, commentary, and analysis focused on faith, freedom, and the American Heartland.
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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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