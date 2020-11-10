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Truth with RFK Jr S02E08 ft. David E. Martin
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104 views • November 10, 2020
Robert Kennedy met David Martin, November 9, 2020
TRUTH, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Season 2, Episode 8 featuring David E. Martin
In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviews Dr. David Martin. The two primarily discussed medical patents and the involvement from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Highlights of their conversation include:
- Breaking down Dr. David Martin's company 'M·CAM' and how he found a way to put up intangible assets as collateral security
- The Bayn - Dole Act that led to Fauci profiting from royalties off University patents
- Fauci working for the NIAID but failing to study infectious diseases and allergies
- Fauci involved in dodgy deals and price-fixing medicine in the USA
- SARS vaccine patented in March 2019, 8 months before the COVID-19 outbreak
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
TRUTH, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Season 2, Episode 8 featuring David E. Martin
In the latest episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy interviews Dr. David Martin. The two primarily discussed medical patents and the involvement from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Highlights of their conversation include:
- Breaking down Dr. David Martin's company 'M·CAM' and how he found a way to put up intangible assets as collateral security
- The Bayn - Dole Act that led to Fauci profiting from royalties off University patents
- Fauci working for the NIAID but failing to study infectious diseases and allergies
- Fauci involved in dodgy deals and price-fixing medicine in the USA
- SARS vaccine patented in March 2019, 8 months before the COVID-19 outbreak
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
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