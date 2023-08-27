Create New Account
South African President: "We've Reached An Agreement To Invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia And UAE To Become Full Members Of BRICS. The Membership Will Come Into Effect From January
South African President: "We've Reached An Agreement To Invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia And UAE To Become Full Members Of BRICS. The Membership Will Come Into Effect From January 2024."


https://www.disclose.tv/id/ejadamgbxt/


