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The Holy Spirit - God's Secret for Church Growth | STC 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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The Book of Acts is the pattern God has given you for the Church today. In this message, discover how the Holy Spirit prepares you for a mighty move of God through purity, boldness, visions, dreams, prophecy, signs, and wonders. As you yield to the Holy Spirit, He will empower you to live, speak, and minister with the same power seen in the early Church.


The Holy Spirit - God's Secret for Church Growth

 Short Term Intensive Course, 2025

Prophetic Time | 20 July 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


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Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

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Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

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Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

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Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


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