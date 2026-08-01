The Holy Spirit - God's Secret for Church Growth | STC 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

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The Book of Acts is the pattern God has given you for the Church today. In this message, discover how the Holy Spirit prepares you for a mighty move of God through purity, boldness, visions, dreams, prophecy, signs, and wonders. As you yield to the Holy Spirit, He will empower you to live, speak, and minister with the same power seen in the early Church.
The Holy Spirit - God's Secret for Church Growth
Short Term Intensive Course, 2025
Prophetic Time | 20 July 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
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