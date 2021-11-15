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Fulfillment of The Master's Voice Prophecies- No 2nd Term, False Prophets, Obama And More
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384 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Revisiting fulfilled prophecies to honor God. Who is like thee O God, revealing the end from the beginning, from ancient times to what is still to come! (Isaiah 46:10).
God showed Trump coming down from Presidency even as many refused to believe it. God said their refusal to listen would end in torment (Isaiah 50:11) because they follow lying false 'prophets' who speak "divination, error and nonsense from their belly: (Ezekiel 13:2-3, 7-8). The hurting hearts of the nation now are caused by little fires, kindled by listening to what man told them instead of seeking the mind of God for themselves. In the first month America would experience "a shock" and the rest of 2021 will be a year of surprises.
LITTLE FIRES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/little-fires-november-21-2020/
EZEKIEL 13: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/
Obama back in the spotlight by running Biden's campaign, at times solo [he did this in Philly, Georgia, Miami, Atlanta, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin- often without J.B. present at all]. Before primaries even happened God showed who would win them, as well as the popular renaissance Biden would enjoy because of America's nostalgia over Obama.
44 AND BOKEH: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/28/the-44-honeycomb-bokeh-march-26-2020/
See news article: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/barack-obama-joe-biden-camapign-battleground-states-2020-election-b1041281.html
Emergency powers and the loss of civil freedoms ruled 2020, all spoken by the Lord Jesus Christ as early as Feb. 9th, even before the thought of lockdown came to America.
EMERGENCY POWERS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/17/emergency-powers-february-9-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Revisiting fulfilled prophecies to honor God. Who is like thee O God, revealing the end from the beginning, from ancient times to what is still to come! (Isaiah 46:10).
God showed Trump coming down from Presidency even as many refused to believe it. God said their refusal to listen would end in torment (Isaiah 50:11) because they follow lying false 'prophets' who speak "divination, error and nonsense from their belly: (Ezekiel 13:2-3, 7-8). The hurting hearts of the nation now are caused by little fires, kindled by listening to what man told them instead of seeking the mind of God for themselves. In the first month America would experience "a shock" and the rest of 2021 will be a year of surprises.
LITTLE FIRES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/little-fires-november-21-2020/
EZEKIEL 13: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/
Obama back in the spotlight by running Biden's campaign, at times solo [he did this in Philly, Georgia, Miami, Atlanta, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin- often without J.B. present at all]. Before primaries even happened God showed who would win them, as well as the popular renaissance Biden would enjoy because of America's nostalgia over Obama.
44 AND BOKEH: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/28/the-44-honeycomb-bokeh-march-26-2020/
See news article: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election-2020/barack-obama-joe-biden-camapign-battleground-states-2020-election-b1041281.html
Emergency powers and the loss of civil freedoms ruled 2020, all spoken by the Lord Jesus Christ as early as Feb. 9th, even before the thought of lockdown came to America.
EMERGENCY POWERS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/17/emergency-powers-february-9-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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