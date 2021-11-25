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URGENT PLEA: Mom of Autistic Daughter Fights Forced-Vaccination, Begs For Attorney Help
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52 views • November 25, 2021
https://rumble.com/vprm1v-urgent-plea-mom-of-autistic-daughter-fights-forced-vaccination-begs-for-att.html
A few weeks ago on this program we told you about the sad saga of Martha and Emmanuel Cortes. Martha has an adult handicapped daughter who is autistic. But one of her sons is the mayor of Battleground, Washington, and is fighting to take away the mother’s guardianship so that he can get the sister forcibly vaccinated.
Now, this very show has been thrust into the battle. A new filing from the guardian ad litem in the case attacks Martha and Emmanuel for appearing on this program, and it vilifies Emmanuel for being a gun owner and claims he is affiliated with “radical” anti-government groups, essentially smearing him as a domestic terrorist.
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A few weeks ago on this program we told you about the sad saga of Martha and Emmanuel Cortes. Martha has an adult handicapped daughter who is autistic. But one of her sons is the mayor of Battleground, Washington, and is fighting to take away the mother’s guardianship so that he can get the sister forcibly vaccinated.
Now, this very show has been thrust into the battle. A new filing from the guardian ad litem in the case attacks Martha and Emmanuel for appearing on this program, and it vilifies Emmanuel for being a gun owner and claims he is affiliated with “radical” anti-government groups, essentially smearing him as a domestic terrorist.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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