Self Assembling Nanotechnology under microscope from the Pfizer mRNA Injection.

Although it’s been difficult to glean what exactly is in the Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca mRNA Injections evidence of their true contents is now beginning to roll in from independent researchers from around the world. Evidence including images of the Injection vials’ contents taken using both an electron microscope, as well as an optical microscope. Now, in a new interview with Maria Zeee, Australia based Dr David Nixon shows some of the strangest contents yet in vials of the Pfizer, BioNTech Injections: micron scale structures that assemble over time, and seemingly become activated due to ambient WiFi radiation.