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Tactical P.E. Video Lesson. Man Climbs 19 Story Burning Building To Save Mom
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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32 views • August 11, 2020
This is a must-see Athletes and Warriors!
Part one is a cool power and speed move to help develop that all so necessary explosiveness needed often in dangerous situations.
Part two is a potential application from a real-life story of a real-life hero scaling the side of a 19 story apartment building in an effort to save his mom as the building is burning.
Warning: After watching this you will have no excuses left for not starting your program today!

This move builds explosive power.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy