Tactical P.E. Video Lesson. Man Climbs 19 Story Burning Building To Save Mom

This is a must-see Athletes and Warriors!Part one is a cool power and speed move to help develop that all so necessary explosiveness needed often in dangerous situations.Part two is a potential application from a real-life story of a real-life hero scaling the side of a 19 story apartment building in an effort to save his mom as the building is burning.Warning: After watching this you will have no excuses left for not starting your program today!This move builds explosive power.5 FREE Tactical Training VideosJust tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared CitizensGet your free Tactical Defense PenWhat is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!1800GunsAndAmmo:From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network