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Start Naming Names, All Vaccines Are A Hoax, Guy With Man Boobs Wants You To Eat Fake Meat
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130 views • March 30, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
OK, now start naming names - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/madison-cawthorn-lawmakers-invited-me-to-sexual-orgy-did-cocaine-in-front-of-me/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Govt threatened media to fall in line with covid - https://trendingpolitics.com/shock-former-news-exec-reveals-the-government-warning-given-to-networks-to-air-covid-propaganda-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden needs cue cards, and why the fake white house - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/28/biden-cheat-sheet-shows-how-team-behind-white-house-intended-to-control-his-cleanup/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden nominates another nutjob, who used to work for Pfizer - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/29/biden-pentagon-nominee-is-pfizer-alum/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wake up, all vaccines are a hoax - https://newspunch.com/university-pennsylvania-flu-vaccine-hoax/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's the people who run the media that cause wars - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/the-media-is-the-number-one-cause-of-war-since-1898/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better get prepared for the recession - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/hard-landing-virtually-inevitable-countdown-recession-begins-2s10s-curve-inverts?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here comes the flood of corruption out of Ukraine - https://breakingfirst.com/exclusive-bombshell-documents-released-by-ukrainian-general-prosecutors-office-reveal-millions-funneled-to-hunter-biden-and-the-john-kerry-family-22/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zelensky not worried about the torture and abuse, just the support might drop - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/27/zelenskyy-worried-about-western-financial-support-after-video-surfaces-showing-ukraine-military-torturing-russian-pows/?ref_src=aimlessnews
China gives US more marching orders - https://justthenews.com/government/security/gop-senators-want-answers-doj-decision-kill-program-catch-chinese-spies?ref_src=aimlessnews
Germany says 3 years in jail if you use the letter Z - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/28/anti-free-speech-germany-threatens-citizens-with-3-years-in-prison-for-using-letter-z/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why would this jackass admit the laptop story was nonsense - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/28/bombshell-cia-officer-openly-confesses-to-rigging-2020-election-for-joe-biden-and-says-they-would-do-it-again/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Repubs need to grow a pair and start doing this all over - https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/03/west-virginia-treasurer-riley-moore-is-cracking-down-on-woke-banks?ref_src=aimlessnews
The guy with man boobs wants you to eat fake meat - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/bill-gates-says-rich-nations-move-100-synthetic-beef-order-fight-climate-change-can-get-used-taste-difference/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumb phones making a roaring comeback - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dumbphone-sales-are-soaring-people-revolt-against-overwhelming-smartphones?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1508884592819785729?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I know better than that - Acoustic Live - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN1fjhDB-0w
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
OK, now start naming names - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/madison-cawthorn-lawmakers-invited-me-to-sexual-orgy-did-cocaine-in-front-of-me/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Govt threatened media to fall in line with covid - https://trendingpolitics.com/shock-former-news-exec-reveals-the-government-warning-given-to-networks-to-air-covid-propaganda-knab/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden needs cue cards, and why the fake white house - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/28/biden-cheat-sheet-shows-how-team-behind-white-house-intended-to-control-his-cleanup/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden nominates another nutjob, who used to work for Pfizer - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/29/biden-pentagon-nominee-is-pfizer-alum/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wake up, all vaccines are a hoax - https://newspunch.com/university-pennsylvania-flu-vaccine-hoax/?ref_src=aimlessnews
It's the people who run the media that cause wars - https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/the-media-is-the-number-one-cause-of-war-since-1898/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Better get prepared for the recession - https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/hard-landing-virtually-inevitable-countdown-recession-begins-2s10s-curve-inverts?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here comes the flood of corruption out of Ukraine - https://breakingfirst.com/exclusive-bombshell-documents-released-by-ukrainian-general-prosecutors-office-reveal-millions-funneled-to-hunter-biden-and-the-john-kerry-family-22/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zelensky not worried about the torture and abuse, just the support might drop - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/27/zelenskyy-worried-about-western-financial-support-after-video-surfaces-showing-ukraine-military-torturing-russian-pows/?ref_src=aimlessnews
China gives US more marching orders - https://justthenews.com/government/security/gop-senators-want-answers-doj-decision-kill-program-catch-chinese-spies?ref_src=aimlessnews
Germany says 3 years in jail if you use the letter Z - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/28/anti-free-speech-germany-threatens-citizens-with-3-years-in-prison-for-using-letter-z/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why would this jackass admit the laptop story was nonsense - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/28/bombshell-cia-officer-openly-confesses-to-rigging-2020-election-for-joe-biden-and-says-they-would-do-it-again/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Repubs need to grow a pair and start doing this all over - https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/03/west-virginia-treasurer-riley-moore-is-cracking-down-on-woke-banks?ref_src=aimlessnews
The guy with man boobs wants you to eat fake meat - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/bill-gates-says-rich-nations-move-100-synthetic-beef-order-fight-climate-change-can-get-used-taste-difference/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dumb phones making a roaring comeback - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dumbphone-sales-are-soaring-people-revolt-against-overwhelming-smartphones?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1508884592819785729?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - I know better than that - Acoustic Live - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN1fjhDB-0w
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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