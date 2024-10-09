Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 8, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2395 - Hurricane Milton update. -Lithium mining in North Carolina. -Will the election be rigged? -Does our government manufacture problems? -Are toddlers getting more of their calories from processed foods? -Does fluoride help any dental health? -Currency and the money supply. -Why is WIC covering sodas in the program? -Importance of nutritions and the food you eat. High energy must listen show!