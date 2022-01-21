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ROCK singer Meat Loaf has tragically died age 74
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331 views • January 21, 2022
Born Michael Lee Aday, Meat Loaf had a stellar career spanning six decades after shooting to fame with his powerful, wide-ranging voice.
The rock veteran was among the most popular musicians of all time, selling millions of albums around the world.
His Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy - famous for its operatic rock style and the hit single of the same name - was his most popular release.
Meat Loaf's cause of death has not yet been revealed
The rock veteran was among the most popular musicians of all time, selling millions of albums around the world.
His Bat Out Of Hell album trilogy - famous for its operatic rock style and the hit single of the same name - was his most popular release.
Meat Loaf's cause of death has not yet been revealed
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