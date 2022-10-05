Create New Account
CIA Director: Putin Cornered Can Be Very Dangerous and Reckless
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1sv1e2b3

10/03/2022 CIA director William Burns said Putin cornered can be very dangerous and reckless. Xi has been closely watching the Ukraine war. The friendship between Putin and Xi is not without limit. The failure of the Russian army may sober Xin’s ambition with Taiwan

warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

