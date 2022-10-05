CIA Director: Putin Cornered Can Be Very Dangerous and Reckless

https://gnews.org/post/p1sv1e2b3
10/03/2022 CIA director William Burns said Putin cornered can be very dangerous and reckless. Xi has been closely watching the Ukraine war. The friendship between Putin and Xi is not without limit. The failure of the Russian army may sober Xin’s ambition with Taiwan
