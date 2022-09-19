And We Know 9.18.2022 [They] are losing THEIR system of CONTROL. The MEDIA is COMPLICIT. Martha, Queen, and LIES!

LT of And We Know
September 18, 2022
Oh what an amazing time to be alive… watching the evil ones squirm as their hypocrisy is flown into the face of the earth. Thousands are gathering to celebrate the positive things happening … at the ReAwaken event in Washington, Martha’s Vineyard was a treat for all… and we update more on the Marines silent change on COVID rules.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kjeij-9.18.22-they-are-losing-their-system-of-control.-the-media-is-complicit..html
