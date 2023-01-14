X22 REPORT Ep. 2972b - How About A Nice Game Of Chess? Check, Checkmate, Time To Show The World The Truth

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2972b - Jan. 13, 2023
How About A Nice Game Of Chess? Check, Checkmate, Time To Show The World The TruthThe [DS] is now scrambling, they know its just a matter of time before the information comes out about Biden, he is now a liability, they have started the process of removing him. Trump knew the entire time. It is time to tell the world the truth. This is one gigantic chess match, the [DS] has lost and their are only a couple of move left, checkmate. Sometimes the people need to see it to believe it. The criminals are being exposed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.