X22 REPORT Ep. 2972b - How About A Nice Game Of Chess? Check, Checkmate, Time To Show The World The Truth
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2972b - Jan. 13, 2023

How About A Nice Game Of Chess? Check, Checkmate, Time To Show The World The TruthThe [DS] is now scrambling, they know its just a matter of time before the information comes out about Biden, he is now a liability, they have started the process of removing him. Trump knew the entire time. It is time to tell the world the truth. This is one gigantic chess match, the [DS] has lost and their are only a couple of move left, checkmate. Sometimes the people need to see it to believe it. The criminals are being exposed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

