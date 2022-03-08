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Moral Panic
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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21 views • March 08, 2022
War Machine: ‘Some Costs’
* This could turn out to be a pivot point in history.
* Everything you buy is shooting up in price.
* You don’t want to live in a country in which moral panics break out regularly.
* You want to live where wisdom, restraint, rational behavior and decency (not screaming) determine the outcomes.
* Who is benefiting from hysteria? Anyone who lies for a living.
* The liars have perfect cover.
* Ask yourself: how much of what you first hear turns out in the end to be true?
* It’s almost all lies, but you don’t know that at the time because you’re busy being denounced and yelled at.
* The pattern never changes. It’s name-calling as a means of social control.
* People in charge have decided their primary job is to choose who you should hate.
* In this environment, everything feels like propaganda — because much of it is.
* You should at least know that you’re being lied to and manipulated.
* It works. That’s why they do it.
* We have to question everything we are told.
* If a war comes to your doorstep, fight to the death to defend what you love. This is the American position.
* That’s why we call it the Department of Defense (not the Department of Nation Building or the Bureau of Trans Evangelism).
The full version of this segment is linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299953110001
Keywords
vladimir putinrussiatucker carlsonxi jinpingjoe bideneric swalwelllindsey grahamukrainekamala harrisnatoharry kazianisprice inflationbryce mitchellrichard haassantony blinkenbidenflation
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