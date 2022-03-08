Moral Panic

War Machine: ‘Some Costs’* This could turn out to be a pivot point in history.* Everything you buy is shooting up in price.* You don’t want to live in a country in which moral panics break out regularly.* You want to live where wisdom, restraint, rational behavior and decency (not screaming) determine the outcomes.* Who is benefiting from hysteria? Anyone who lies for a living.* The liars have perfect cover.* Ask yourself: how much of what you first hear turns out in the end to be true?* It’s almost all lies, but you don’t know that at the time because you’re busy being denounced and yelled at.* The pattern never changes. It’s name-calling as a means of social control.* People in charge have decided their primary job is to choose who you should hate.* In this environment, everything feels like propaganda — because much of it is.* You should at least know that you’re being lied to and manipulated.* It works. That’s why they do it.* We have to question everything we are told.* If a war comes to your doorstep, fight to the death to defend what you love. This is the American position.* That’s why we call it the Department of Defense (not the Department of Nation Building or the Bureau of Trans Evangelism).The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 March 2022