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This is scary information DARK WINTER about to become reality Major BLACKOUTS coming
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1261 views • December 23, 2021
The Prisoner
i live in hong kong. why would a good God want me dead. even tho I'm not jabbed with that jab. i feel so inept. i was given ten years to run and i haven't earned enough money before 2019 to uproot myself to a safer place... i tell you it is hard not to hate God for giving me a nice life before 2019 "mercy" only to prepare me for a/the flood/slaughter...
i live in hong kong. why would a good God want me dead. even tho I'm not jabbed with that jab. i feel so inept. i was given ten years to run and i haven't earned enough money before 2019 to uproot myself to a safer place... i tell you it is hard not to hate God for giving me a nice life before 2019 "mercy" only to prepare me for a/the flood/slaughter...
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