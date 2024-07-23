BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Jane Ruby: OFF BIG TECH GRID WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE
428 views • 9 months ago

During the recent Crowstrike-Microsoft global IT outage, Dr. Jane discovered an example of how being off the grid of big tech and the corporate evil can protect you and make your life easier. And watch as Trump begins to surround himself with PURE EVIL globalists like JD Vance, a Peter Thiel creation, and Blackrock's Larry Fink, and many others like Vivek who will walk you all back into the horrors of the C19 MORE mRNA destruction, while making money on. your loss.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudynuclear-war
