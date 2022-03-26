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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 14: 22 Ways To Stop Vaccine Passports Digital ID
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23 views • March 26, 2022
MARCH 24, 2022 In this episode of “Financial Rebellion,” viewers hear a breakdown of 22 ways to stop vaccine passports and digital ID. Why is this “digital control system” going global? What makes this “the most corrupt action of government” in terms of profiting? Can this “global government by stealth” really be stopped? Tune in for the answers to these questions and more!
Financial Rebellion Q&A: https://home.solari.com/financial-rebellion-qa/
Digital Certificates : https://Home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/digital_certificates_test_result_draft_for_public_comments_2.pdf
American Suicide Proposals for Constitutional Amendments Convention with Dr. Edwin Vieira, Jr.: https://Home.solari.com/special-solari-report-american-suicide-proposals-for-constitutional-amendments-convention-with-dr-edwin-vieira-jr
22 Ways to Stop Vaccine ID Passports : https://Home.solari.com/22-ways-to-stop-vaccine-id-passports-in-2022-and-why-we-must
Taxation: https://Ourmoney.solari.com/taxation
Electronic Municipal Market Access : https://Emma.msrb.org/Home/Index
Faraday Bags Shop: https://Shop.faradaydefense.com
Corey's Digs: https://Coreysdigs.com
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 24, 2022
Financial Rebellion Q&A: https://home.solari.com/financial-rebellion-qa/
Digital Certificates : https://Home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/digital_certificates_test_result_draft_for_public_comments_2.pdf
American Suicide Proposals for Constitutional Amendments Convention with Dr. Edwin Vieira, Jr.: https://Home.solari.com/special-solari-report-american-suicide-proposals-for-constitutional-amendments-convention-with-dr-edwin-vieira-jr
22 Ways to Stop Vaccine ID Passports : https://Home.solari.com/22-ways-to-stop-vaccine-id-passports-in-2022-and-why-we-must
Taxation: https://Ourmoney.solari.com/taxation
Electronic Municipal Market Access : https://Emma.msrb.org/Home/Index
Faraday Bags Shop: https://Shop.faradaydefense.com
Corey's Digs: https://Coreysdigs.com
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 24, 2022
Keywords
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