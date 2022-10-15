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Wash DC FBI Headquarters Building Oct 11th Hours Long Hundreds of Bangs & Explosion Sounds
Land Speculationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKrJfkxSYe8&t
LIVE Explosions At FBI Headquarters Washington DC
penguinsix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUqkqouXymE
What were the explosions at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C.?
Land Speculation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arJr1WazNCc
Washington DC LIVE Explosions at the FBI Headquarters - Mysterious Blasts October 11, 2022
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/dc/fbi-headquarters-gunfire-noises-blamed-on-steam-release-system/65-77bddf62-1c6e-42c2-829b-dd06db8da74e