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The War on Us - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (MIRRORED)
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988 views • November 21, 2021
The War on Us - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/RFKJR:2?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaks to the 2021 Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference on "Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism."
Mirrored from Odysee channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/RFKJR:2?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr speaks to the 2021 Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference on "Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism."
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