Recent "Bug" & Lockdowns Were Trial Run for the Next "Event" Coming Soon - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This is ONLY PART OF THE FULL SERMON, as edited by JD Farag's team for this platform. This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-09-01: If The Trial Run Is Done " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD explains how that if the “trial run” that had begun back in 2020 is now done, then, the 7-year tribulation is just about to start with Jesus opening the seal judgements.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- INDEPENDENT, New virus that causes ‘staggering disease’ discovered in US – and it can kill pet cats and those in the wild

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/rustrela-virus-in-cats-symptoms-b2602182.html

- HOUSTON PUBLIC MEDIA, Deadly, rare, mosquito-spread encephalitis virus found in Houston County horses

https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/health-science/2024/08/27/497949/eastern-equine-encephalitis-houston-county-eee-horses

- MSN, New Hampshire resident dies from eastern equine encephalitis

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/new-hampshire-resident-dies-from-eastern-equine-encephalitis/ar-AA1px9Aj

- US News, UN Agencies Concerned by Mpox Spread in Congo's Refugee Camps

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2024-08-27/un-agencies-concerned-by-mpox-spread-in-congos-refugee-camps

- Mirror, Mpox warning as 'worried' expert says virus mutating into new strains faster than expected

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/mpox-warning-worried-expert-says-33549209

- Yahoo News/REUTERS, New mpox strain is changing fast; African scientists are ‘working blind’ to respond

https://www.yahoo.com/news/analysis-mpox-strain-changing-fast-060828375.html

- AP, Africa’s mpox outbreaks result from neglect and world’s inability to stop epidemics, experts say

https://apnews.com/article/africa-mpox-outbreak-who-f1c5d501223ccf3b53c6d9a2727d5c8a

- AXIOS, Vaccine hesitancy eats into back-to-school shots

https://www.axios.com/2024/08/27/vaccine-hesitancy-back-to-school-shots

- American Military News, Schools forced to close amid Covid surge

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/08/schools-forced-to-close-amid-covid-surge/

- THE HILL, Summer COVID surge shows we may have to return to 2020 pandemic measures

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/4850579-covid-19-summer-surge-2024/

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

BACKUP CHANNELS:

YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/

YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w

BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/

BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/

Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779

Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779

Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779

Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155

Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]

Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!