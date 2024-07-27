BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Trump the antichrist?
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
623 followers
2
761 views • 9 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Little Light Studios.


DISCLAIMER: Although I endorse this video from Little Light Studios, I do not necessarily embrace all of their videos.


Is Donald Trump the antichrist? No. The pope is the main antichrist as the pope, regardless of the man who sits in the papal chair, is the man of sin and son of perdition who exalts himself all that is called ‘god’ as he sits in the temple of God showing himself that he is ‘god’.


The pope is called ‘holy father’ which is a title that is reserved ONLY for God the Father Who is in heaven. It’s mentioned only once in the Bible by Christ in John 17:11.


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
trumpfathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaantichristson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
