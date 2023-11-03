Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MRNA VACCINE CONTAMINATION ISSUES WORSEN
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
525 Subscribers
293 views
Published 21 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/mrna-vaccine-contamination-issues-worsen/

New data unearths extensive DNA contamination within mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Now, regulators in Canada and Europe are acknowledging its presence. Meanwhile, researchers in a new preprint paper, are finding correlations with DNA contamination levels and severe adverse reactions.

POSTED: November 3, 2023

Keywords
adversereactionsmrnavaccinesdnacontamination

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket