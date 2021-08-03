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EP. 2542A-ECONOMIC TRUTH IS COMING OUT, INFRASTRUCTURE BILL HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH INFRASTRUCTURE
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120 views • August 03, 2021
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are now seeing the truth, the infrastructure deal has nothing to do with infrastructure, it is about pushing their agenda, preparing the country for the great reset. Each time the [CB] pushes their agenda the people can see it and the picture becomes clearer.
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are now seeing the truth, the infrastructure deal has nothing to do with infrastructure, it is about pushing their agenda, preparing the country for the great reset. Each time the [CB] pushes their agenda the people can see it and the picture becomes clearer.
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