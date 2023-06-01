And We Know 5.31.2023 Milktoast, Epstein Island, Comey, DeSantis, Trump, UKRAINE, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





May 31, 2023





Well, there is always a reason for Trump to start highlighting folks that we normally think we can trust… one of those is Kayleigh. We will look at this and see some connections here, find out more about the exposure of Epstein, Desantis attempts to get ahead, Ukraine pain and more on the WOKE agenda falling apart.





Our food is filled with poisons

https://t.me/InevitableET/6423





The DeSantis camp is engaged in a propaganda campaign to smear Trump for COVID lockdowns https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46628





Trump never issued a national lockdown (or reopen) order because he never had the power to do so as President https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46630





LEGO turns TRANS! https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46673





JUST IN: Former Australian Special Forces Commander Riccardo Bosi drops bombshell — https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46744





JUST IN: California proposes bill — If passed that will allow for the TERMINATION OF BABIES up to 28 days old.. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/46798





Kayleigh against Trump https://twitter.com/fjb4587/status/1663750897984487424?s=20





Day after 2022 midterms..Kayleigh https://twitter.com/_johnnymaga/status/1663738425143336966?s=20

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2r6sm8-5.31.23-milktoast-epstein-island-comey-desantis-trump-ukraine-pray.html



