BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - April 21 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 1 week ago

April 21, 2025

rt.com



A ceasefire in name alone - Moscow accuses Kiev of repeatedly violating the Easter truce, which has now come to an end. That's as Washington itself, stresses it may walk away from peace efforts, if progress is not made soon. This comes as the US reportedly pushes on Ukraine to accept territorial concessions and drop its NATO aspirations. Alongside those demands, would apparently be Washington's official recognition of Crimea as part of Russia. 'Full of lies' - that's the angry reaction by the Palestine Red Crescent Society over an Israeli report into the massacre of 15 Gaza medics last month, saying that it 'justifies the killing and shifts responsibility'. This comes as over 30 people are killed across Gaza in IDF strikes on residential buildings and what are supposed to be 'safe zones'. RT visits a once major educational facility, which has become a shelter for displaced Palestinians



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy