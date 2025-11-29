BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Military Abduction and Psychic Warfare James Bartley Interview with Stone Hobbit
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
39 views • 23 hours ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/11/28/military-experimentation-psychic-abduction/


Stone Hobbit of Roughshod Ramblings interviews James Bartley of The Cosmic Switchboard, this discussion goes into multidimensional conflict that spans covert military experimentation, psychic warfare programs, interspecies agendas, and the quantum infrastructures influencing human evolution. Together Stone Hobbit and James Bartley discuss, soul-targeting technologies, MILAB operations, and off-world intelligence factions intersect within the Orion Continuum — revealing a classified architecture of control that has shaped humanity’s path from the shadows. This is a deep, high-frequency exploration of the hidden war most that most people will never see.

Keywords
shadow governmenthidden historyet contactmind control programsalien abductionsreptilian agendajames bartleypsychic warfarestone hobbitcosmic switchboardmilab abductionsalien agendasorion continuumsoul targetingcovert military programshybridization agendainterdimensional conflictoff-world factionsquantum infrastructureet interferencemultidimensional warabductee testimonyblack ops programshigh-frequency disclosureinterspecies conflict
