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Does Turpentine Cross The Blood Brain Barrier?





A lot of people who discovered turpentine for healing tend to wonder does turpentine crosses the blood brain barrier or not?





This is a very great question because when you are using something that has anti fungal and anti parasitic effects for it be as effective for killing and eliminating these you need it to cross the blood brain barrier.





In this video, I go into great detail about the naturally occurring compounds called terpenes (a-pinenes & b-pinenes) which Turpentine is mostly made of which is what gives it very strong healing benefits and effects in peoples bodies when taking it internally for healing.





These naturally occurring compounds are what give the answer to if Turpentine in fact crosses the blood brain barrier or not, If you want to find out about everything mentioned above and the answer to the question then make sure to watch this video NOW!





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