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DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA, la Política decidida por Los Pueblos - RDD
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0 view • June 16, 2021
En éste vídeo, compartimos la 1ra. entrevista de Gabriel Valledor -conductor del Programa "Todo aparenta normal", FM Astral, Capilla del Monte, Córdoba, Argentina- realizada a Germán Rodríguez Mayor -impulsor de la RDD-. En esta entrevista desarrollamos conceptos relacionados a la DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA, la cual se describe a sí misma como "la Política decidida por Los Pueblos" mediante Asambleas de Consenso A-partidarias.
RED DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA:
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www.redargentinadd.blogspot.com
Telegram: t.me/RADDRIDD
Instagram: reddd.arg
RED DEMOCRACIA DIRECTA:
[email protected]
[email protected]
www.redargentinadd.blogspot.com
Telegram: t.me/RADDRIDD
Instagram: reddd.arg
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