Anyone Sick of Winning Yet?

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"It isn't the rebels who create the troubles of the world, it's the troubles who create the rebels."
New Fundraiser for my friend Nedal in Gaza
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nedal-samir-hamdouna
Trump Song (Opening clip)
https://www.instagram.com/reels/DXXUKITicXE/
Strait of Hormuz could be closed for at least six months
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/strait-of-hormuz-could-be-closed-for-at-least-six-months/ar-AA21wFpl
Kosher Food
https://www.bitchute.com/video/remwsH3kmXQU
Technocratic Future
https://x.com/i/status/2047720977497264269
Anarchapulco - Liberpulco Tickets
Goyim Flyers
https://gtvflyers.st/category/flyers/
Biometric Update
https://www.biometricupdate.com/
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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Mirrored - The Crowhouse
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!