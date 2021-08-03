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The Best Things in Life are Hidden
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51 views • August 03, 2021
Now that time has run out and the world is presenting a sudden new life-paradigm before us all, we have to figure out how to find and openly attend the Hidden Church plan the Bible has presented to us all along. Honestly, we have all just been too distracted to find it or too afraid to believe it. Now is our chance to really "be the church" ... take it!
Scriptures: Ephesians 3 & 2 Thessalonians 2
Scriptures: Ephesians 3 & 2 Thessalonians 2
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