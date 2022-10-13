You Decide, Episode 3: The Jerusalem Council

Episode 3 of You Decide takes another look at the decree issued during the Jerusalem Council of A.D.49 concerning the conversion of gentiles into the body of Messiah. Christian doctrine claims this decree is solid evidence to the casting away of the Law of Moses for believers in the New Covenant. Let the debunking commence!
