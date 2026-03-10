BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Jake Lang | Save America | 03.10.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
13 views • Today

Joe Oltmann Untamed is fired up and diving straight into the fight for real election integrity. The episode opens with Trump himself calling out the SAVE Act. Why the hell can't we get nationwide voter ID when 76% of Black voters, 85% of white voters, and 82% of Latinos support it? Joe lays it bare: Senate Majority Leader John Thune doesn't think it's a real issue, dismisses the groundswell as a "paid influencer campaign," and keeps slow-walking the whole thing with pro forma sessions that block Trump's recess appointments, limited nominee processing, and zero push for bold procedural moves. Hot mic moment? Trump caught complaining Republicans are letting Democrats run the clock down on his entire administration. If Thune won't move, who's really running the show?


Then Joe sits down with Jake Lang, January 6th political prisoner and unapologetic patriot, who shares raw stories from the front lines, getting bombed at his own NYC protest, blocked from a press conference after the attack, and watching Capitol Police officers honored on plaques while one gets indicted for rape and sodomy. Jake doesn't hold back on the hypocrisy, the blame-shifting ("white supremacy" excuses for ISIS-inspired violence), and the ongoing war on free speech and truth-tellers.


Joe ties it all together with the daily insanity we’re living through: Colorado Democrats refusing to define "woman" with XX chromosomes on International Women’s Day, Erin fighting tooth-and-nail against the lunacy, and even reports of Israel proposing to outlaw Christianity with prison time for sharing the Gospel. This isn't just talk, it's a no-holds-barred wake-up call that the system is rigged, the clock is ticking, and we have to fight harder than ever to save America. Grab your coffee, hit play, and get ready to get angry, get informed, and get active. You won’t walk away the same. Watch now.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
