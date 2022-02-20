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Dangers Of the Behavioural Insights Team.
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63 views • February 20, 2022
Dangers Of the Behavioural Insights Team.
https://rumble.com/vve5sz-dangers-of-the-behavioural-insights-team..html
Exposing how the government is deviously involving itself with psychologist with an aim to make us think differently.
Influencing people‟s behaviour is nothing new to Government, which has often used tools such as legislation, regulation or taxation to achieve desired policy outcomes. But many of the biggest policy challenges we are now facing – such as the increase in people with chronic health conditions – will only be resolved if we are successful in persuading people to change their behaviour, their lifestyles or
their existing habits.
Fortunately, over the last decade, our understanding of
influences on behaviour has increased significantly and this points the way to new approaches and new solutions.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
NESTA: - https://bit.ly/3JptVMa
Blavatnik School Of Government: - https://www.bsg.ox.ac.uk/
Len Blavatnik Wiki: - https://bit.ly/34GreqP
Mindspace: - https://bit.ly/3gGNkfk
Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3JolpwY
Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/3LykH24
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/36dzqiN
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Government, Influencing, peoples behaviour
https://rumble.com/vve5sz-dangers-of-the-behavioural-insights-team..html
Exposing how the government is deviously involving itself with psychologist with an aim to make us think differently.
Influencing people‟s behaviour is nothing new to Government, which has often used tools such as legislation, regulation or taxation to achieve desired policy outcomes. But many of the biggest policy challenges we are now facing – such as the increase in people with chronic health conditions – will only be resolved if we are successful in persuading people to change their behaviour, their lifestyles or
their existing habits.
Fortunately, over the last decade, our understanding of
influences on behaviour has increased significantly and this points the way to new approaches and new solutions.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
NESTA: - https://bit.ly/3JptVMa
Blavatnik School Of Government: - https://www.bsg.ox.ac.uk/
Len Blavatnik Wiki: - https://bit.ly/34GreqP
Mindspace: - https://bit.ly/3gGNkfk
Paper 001: - https://bit.ly/3JolpwY
Paper 002: - https://bit.ly/3LykH24
TN Article: - https://bit.ly/36dzqiN
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Government, Influencing, peoples behaviour
Keywords
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