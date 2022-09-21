Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Dismisses U.S. Change in One-China Policy
0 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1nsme867

09/20/2022 In a recent interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” President Biden explicitly pledged that the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by the CCP. Nevertheless, when reporters asked U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about this, he said: The President only answered a hypothetical question, not announced a policy change

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket