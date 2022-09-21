National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Dismisses U.S. Change in One-China Policy

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nsme867
09/20/2022 In a recent interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” President Biden explicitly pledged that the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by the CCP. Nevertheless, when reporters asked U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about this, he said: The President only answered a hypothetical question, not announced a policy change