Ensuing Meth-Fueled Explosion, Man Gets Second Chance at Life With Jesus - Rodney Williams
Counter Culture Mom
Rodney Williams was cooking meth in his trailer when a spark from a heat lamp set his entire home aflame. Paranoid and terrified, he managed to escape with severe burns - but right then and there, he was a broken man. Rodney says he gave his life to Christ on the way to the hospital, and he immediately left his more than 20 years of addiction behind him. Rodney is the founder of “Club Meth to Christ Ministries” and discusses what led him to his decades-long struggle with drugs and alcohol, and more importantly, what got him out of it: Jesus! He also talks about how every day is about making the next right choice, step by step, moment by moment.



TAKEAWAYS


An addiction can be like a relationship - it’s bad for you but you don’t want to leave it


Meth can keep you awake for days at a time and kill your appetite, which Rodney calls “fasting to the Devil”


For addicts, they need to replace their relationship with alcohol with a new relationship - and Jesus is the only perfect answer


If you suspect your kids are addicted, get them the help they need, but most importantly, pray for them



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Raising Cain Podcast: https://bit.ly/3LtQHWE 

Rodney’s Story: https://bit.ly/3t67ed5 

BARK App (get 10% off app subscription): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE


🔗 CONNECT WITH RODNEY WILLIAMS

Website: http://www.clubmethtochrist.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clubmethtochrist 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/ 

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



