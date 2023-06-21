Actor Jim Caviezel joins Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss his new film “The Sound of Freedom” which shines a spotlight on the epidemic of human trafficking of minors. The film is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent that quits his job to rescue children from global sex traffickers. Caviezel reveals a finding that 85,000 children have gone missing crossing the southern border. War Room urges you to see and share this important film to educate and end human trafficking.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking on the provided link in the source document HERE: https://warroom.org/watch-the-sound-of-freedom-a-spotlight-on-the-global-movement-to-end-the-trafficking-of-minors/