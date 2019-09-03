23 GENIUS IDEAS FOR YOUR GARDEN

GARDEN IDEAS YOU SHOULD TRY



Gardening season has started recently and we prepared a selection of ideas on how to grow different plants without an effort!

Watermelon growing requires a lot of sun and space. Watermelon is grown from seed. Take a plastic box and place tissue inside. Place seeds over the tissue and spray them with water. Cover the box with wrapping plastic and make some holes. Wit for four days for the seeds to soften. After that place seeds in small pots. Remember that watermelons grow better at high temperatures and in sunny areas.

Use eggshells as seeding pots. When your plants outgrow their temporary homes, place them in eggshells into the soil. You can grow tomatoes in these pots. Moreover, eggshell is a natural fertilizer. Moreover, you will learn how to grow onions, cucumbers, strawberries, pumpkins, avocados and more!

If you love plants and you usually decorate your house with plants, this video created for you! You will learn how to make cute succulent planters out of tin cans and clothespins. Hanging plants look so cool! You will learn how to make them using popsicle sticks. One more stylish décor idea is to make – a vertical garden. Instead of framing the picture, you can create a vertical garden with your favorite plants.

Check out an incredible idea of how water plants when you are away. Take a pot with water and cut a long piece of cotton or nylon twine. Place one end of the twine into a pot and the other end into a planter. Make sure that a pot with water is above the base of the plant.