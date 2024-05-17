Create New Account
Andrew Bridgen: I will NOT back down
The Prisoner
I met with Andrew Bridgen at his office to discuss the threats to democracy and individual freedoms posed by global institutions like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) and the potential dangers of giving them more power - what he told me was SHOCKING 😮

Mirrored - Dan Astin-Gregory

Thanks to Brenda C for Link


whovaxxplandemicandrew bridgen

