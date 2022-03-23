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3/20/2022 Miles Guo: Elon Musk’s Starlink has changed the future of humanity! This year will be the darkest year and also the most promising year of mankind! Putin and Xi will not be around next year. The whole world is investigating the Chinese colluding with the CCP