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Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
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244 views • August 08, 2021
Professor Sucharit BhBhakdi was appointed professor at Gießen in 1982. He spent a further year in Copenhagen and became professor of medical microbiology (at Gießen again) in 1987 before being appointed to the University of Mainz in 1990. From 1991 he headed the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene as a C4 professor.
Bhakdi retired on 1 April 2012.
Prior to his retirement, Bhakdi produced scientific work in fields such as bacteriology and atherosclerosis and published multiple scientific articles in these areas.
Awards he received include the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
He was Editor in Chief of Medical Microbiology and Immunology from 1990 to 2012
More information can be found
https://fos-sa.org/2021/07/08/urgent-some-good-news-and-some-troubling-news-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-m-d/
Credit Planet Lockdown and Ovalmedia
Bhakdi retired on 1 April 2012.
Prior to his retirement, Bhakdi produced scientific work in fields such as bacteriology and atherosclerosis and published multiple scientific articles in these areas.
Awards he received include the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
He was Editor in Chief of Medical Microbiology and Immunology from 1990 to 2012
More information can be found
https://fos-sa.org/2021/07/08/urgent-some-good-news-and-some-troubling-news-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi-m-d/
Credit Planet Lockdown and Ovalmedia
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