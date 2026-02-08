Trump Dedicates America On SUNDAY As One Nation Under God. Christian Dreams SDA Death With Worms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Rededicates America As One Nation Under God. SDA Dreams Of SDA Pastor Dying At Dark Day. Trump announces May 17 event to rededicate U.S. as ‘one nation, under God’. On May 17, an event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., will rededicate the United States as “one nation under God,” Trump announced at the National Prayer Breakfast. President Donald Trump addressed the 74th annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 5, touting his record on religious issues and announcing that the United States will hold an event to rededicate the nation to God. “This prayer breakfast comes at a special time for our country as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence,” Trump said five months ahead of the national celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. “When our founders proclaimed the immortal truths that echoed around the world and down all the way through time, they declared that all of us are made free and equal by the hand of our Creator,” the president said. In honor of the occasion, Trump announced at the breakfast that he will hold an event, titled "Rededicate 250" on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 17 “to rededicate America as one nation under God.”
David House