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Debunking the debunkers-miscarriage and fertility
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43 views • February 23, 2022
They didn’t have the data and we didn’t realize this, so we believed them. We should of known that long-term studies on the vaccines were never done on a long-term basis. Now, we are seeing the results of misinformation fed to a gullible society. The myth debunkers did nothing but parrot talking points put out by the “experts” which is now affecting our future generations. Shame on those perpetrators of lies that helped exterminate God’s children.
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