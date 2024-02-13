Create New Account
Financial Storm, Israel & Russia 02/13/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published a day ago

Today Pastor Stan shares personal information on a financial storm that is about to hit. In other news, Russia has openly stated: “We are the only country in the world that can destroy the United States in one hour”. Finally, we also take a look at the bright future of Israel.


