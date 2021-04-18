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CONCEALMENT EXPRESS OWB HOLSTER // A sturdy owb kydex holster worthy enough for my EDC?
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31 views • April 18, 2021
Looking for a Kydex holster that doesn't use a paddle or clip? The Concealment Express OWB holster with Belt Loops just might be for you.
With a new EDC firearm, comes a new EDC holster. I have said before that I do not like Inside the waistband (IWB) holsters. But I also don't particularly care for the paddles and clips typically found on Kydex holsters either. This leaves with either a hybrid holster or a leather holster. They each come with their unique advantages and disadvantages.
Can this be the most comfortable owb kydex holster I own?
Check this holster out here https://alnk.to/eOF5oMF
#EDC #holster #concealmentexpress
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster in action - 0:30
The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster Benchtop Review - 0:45
The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster is Ambidextrous - 2:08
How to adjust the cant on The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster - 2:49
Problems with The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster - 3:49
Retention with The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster - 6:06
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Credit: Jason Schaller
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
With a new EDC firearm, comes a new EDC holster. I have said before that I do not like Inside the waistband (IWB) holsters. But I also don't particularly care for the paddles and clips typically found on Kydex holsters either. This leaves with either a hybrid holster or a leather holster. They each come with their unique advantages and disadvantages.
Can this be the most comfortable owb kydex holster I own?
Check this holster out here https://alnk.to/eOF5oMF
#EDC #holster #concealmentexpress
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster in action - 0:30
The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster Benchtop Review - 0:45
The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster is Ambidextrous - 2:08
How to adjust the cant on The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster - 2:49
Problems with The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster - 3:49
Retention with The Concealment Express OWB Belt Loops Holster - 6:06
-------
How to support us:
Shopping our Affiliate links and banners on
https://www.trb.fyi
A full list of our Affiliate partners (support us for free by clicking these links before you shop)
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee or https://bit.ly/3cLTAi1
Support this channel on Patreon
https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
Support this channel on Subscribestar
https://bit.ly/354ckq6
-------
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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