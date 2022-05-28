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Only Others Should Praise You
Proverbs 27:2 (NIV)
2 Let someone else praise you, and not your own mouth;
an outsider, and not your own lips.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Your commendations should only come from others, never yourself.
It is an excellent way to measure your accomplishments, or lack thereof.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mr6jmuyt
#someone #praise #mouth #outsider #lips