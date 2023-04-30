Create New Account
Climate change being used to enrich Bill Gates & for totalitarian control says Robert F. Kennedy, Jr
The Prisoner
Is this a genuine change of heart by RFK Jr? Has he changed from his previous position:

https://www.brighteon.com/d13aabce-8b0b-4e59-8b21-848ebe6faf72

Either way it's all theater, it's the UNIPARTY....don't hold out too much hope.

~The Prisoner

“Climate [change]…  is being exploited by The World Economic Forum (WEF),  and Bill Gates and… [other] billionaires,  the same way that COVID-19  was exploited.” “To use  [climate change] as an excuse to implement] totalitarian controls on society.” “And then give us engineering solutions.” “If you look… the [people] promoting those… solutions… own the patents for those solutions.” “People now see that  [climate change] is just another crisis that is being used  to [steal]… from the poor  and enrich billionaires.” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told Kim Iverson on her show on 26 April 2023. The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2kgm3o-the-establishment-wants-these-men-silenced.-rfk-jr-explains-how-he-plans-to.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
bill gatesclimate change hoaxrfk jrwefcontol

