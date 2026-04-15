Gregg Phillips was appointed to a top leadership role at FEMA by the Donald Trump administration

Mirror from The Daily Show (April 14, 2026)

Ronny Chieng dives into JD Vance's ill-prepared excuse for Trump’s Jesus AI, the VP telling Pope Leo how to pope, RFK Jr. utilizing his best asset for podcasting, and Trump saying he’ll “look into” FEMA head Gregg Phillips's Waffle House teleportation claims.

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