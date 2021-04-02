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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0373 - William Owen Kelley - Report about sentencing
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31 views • April 02, 2021
Bill let Foster live on his property of 10 years. Early one morning, Foster decided to shoot Bill. Foster claims he mistook Bill for a stranger, but Bill’s family believes it was deliberate.
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